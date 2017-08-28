Falcons preseason talk: If LaRoy Reynolds is out, who wins his spot?

We’re all hopeful that LaRoy Reynolds’ injury will turn out not to be severe, as he’s a key reserve and special teamer, and if he’s out the Falcons have to find quality players to fill his spot on very short notice. Whoever they end up picking isn’t likely to be as good as Reynolds himself.

There are in-house contenders, however, who have been impressing in preseason thus far. That’s one silver lining if Reynolds is going to miss any length of time, which again, we hope he doesn’t.

The two contenders are Josh Keyes and Jermaine Grace. Keyes has spent time with the Falcons since last season, showing some special teams value this summer and the ability to tackle well and play solidly in coverage. Grace, meanwhile, was one of the more impressive undrafted free agent defenders earlier this summer, and might have sewn up a practice squad spot already if he wasn’t hurt against the Steelers. He’s got the athleticism to be something interesting down the line.

I have Grace making the team if Reynolds is out, and grabbing a practice squad spot if not. How about you?