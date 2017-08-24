Falcons preseason talk: What do you need to see from Falcons vs. Cardinals?

The Atlanta Falcons are playing the Arizona Cardinals this Saturday, in case you just woke from a months-long coma, and we’ll get our fill of preseason action when we watch. It’ll also be an opportunity for the Falcons to continue answering the questions that gnaw at us all offseason.

Besides the very obvious desire not to see any injuries, I’m hoping we come away from this game with a better sense for how the offense and defense look with more playing time against an opponent that will start a starting-caliber quarterback. The Falcons’ starters have looked so impressive on their limited drives against Miami and Steelers that it’s impossible not to get swept up in the hype again, so I’d like to see them keep justifying that against an opponent that should also be playing its starters for most of the first half.

What do you need to see to set your mind at ease? Sound off and then use this as your evening’s open thread, as per usual.