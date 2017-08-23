Falcons preseason talk: So how many wins are the Falcons getting in 2017?

Atlanta’s looking very good this preseason, if you wave your hands at the work the reserves are doing in the second half of preseason games. We’re edging closer to the season, which means it’s time to start thinking about what the season might look like.

I still have 11 wins down for these Falcons in 2017. There’s some tough games on this slate, even if the schedule is easier on balance, and I think ultimately the Falcons will repeat their 2016 record, though they may be a better-balanced team. I’m very bullish on the squad, in case you get the wrong impression.

Give us your opinion, and then let’s talk Falcons football more generally.