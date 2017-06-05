Vic Beasley lands at #40 on the NFL Top 100

When Devonta Freeman landed on the NFL Top 100 list, I figured we’d probably only see two or three Atlanta Falcons between now and #1. Those figured to be Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and (maybe) Desmond Trufant.

Happily, Vic Beasley proved me wrong.

.@VicBeasley3 comes in at number 40 for his debut on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/GkWh5oC9fk — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 6, 2017

Beasley’s deserving of the honor. He went from a solid rookie season to putting together a breakout campaign that saw him pull down the most sacks in NFL in 2016. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of what Beasley has to offer yet, which means this might be the lowest we see him on this list for a while. He’s a supremely gifted and athletic pass rusher on an improving defense, and I’m definitely stretching this out because I’m enjoying talking about a great Falcons pass rusher and potentially great Falcons defense.

Congratulations to Vic Beasley, and may his 2017 season be a record-breaking one.