Some people don’t think Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman are the best RB tandem in the NFL

I would not expect NFL analysts to be in universal agreement about the best running back duos in the NFL. While we all know that Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are the best, we are also all homers, which does complicate our ability to be unbiased.

That said, I really don’t get how people can look at the Falcons or the Tennessee Titans, who have DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry, and sort of dismissively wave their hands. The Saints have Mark Ingram, who is very good, and Adrian Peterson, who was both very old and very bad in 2016. The Vikings lol jeez.

Top RB duos in the NFL? The @gmfb crew has their picks.



How about yours? pic.twitter.com/4rhtVn9uTb — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 16, 2017

I guess it would be too boring if these folks just all said the same two tandems, but I’m legitimately in awe of Nate Burleson, who went for an admittedly high-ceiling rookie who has yet to play in the NFL and Latavius Murray, a capable but not elite player. Either this is a cynical attempt to stir up some controversy—not out of the question—or somehow Coleman and Freeman still aren’t as appreciated as I thought they’d be after a huge season for both.

It’s just another reminder that deciding who is objectively the best at anything as a collective whole is basically impossible, so don’t let it keep you up at night. Maybe we’ll get closer to consensus after Freeman and Coleman destroy the league again in 2017.