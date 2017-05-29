Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan earned his MVP award in 2016. He played his butt off, fearlessly carrying the Falcons into the playoffs and all the way to the Super Bowl. He’s truly incredible. And without knocking Ryan’s raw ability or outstanding leadership, it’s fair to highlight his excellent supporting cast.

The Falcons have plenty of stars that dominate the headlines. But then there are unsung heroes like Mohamed Sanu. Pro Football Focus just did a piece about drop rate since 2015. They ranked the top five lowest drop rates, but they also gave a couple players “honorable mention.” Sanu earned the latter designation.

While Sanu wasn’t targeted nearly as much over the past two years as others on this list, his hands have been just as consistent. Sanu has dropped only three passes combined these past two years, on 95 catchable targets, just below the 100 target threshold. That’s a drop rate of 3.2 percent, but factoring in his 11 playoff targets that number would fall to just 2.8 percent, as good as any receiver in the game.

Sanu has played his role perfectly since joining the Falcons last offseason. He and Julio Jones are widely regarded as the NFL’s best WR tandem. He’s also a good guy, earning praise from random strangers and hosting a football camp for kids.

